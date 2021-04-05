Toy Show's Adam King spent Easter weekend in hospital

Toy Show star Adam King was admitted to hospital with a broken bone over the Easter weekend and received treatment in Cork University Hospital for a fractured femur.

The six-year-old was born with osteogenesis imperfecta type 2, the most severe form of the condition which causes brittle bones.

Adam is happy to be home now but very sore, his father, David King, wrote in a social media post last night.

Thanking the hospital for their care and praising their professionalism, Mr King said his son would not require surgery for the fracture.

“So a little personal post – as you all know Adam has brittle bones and sadly he suffered a femur fracture this weekend.

“Thankfully he does not require surgery this time. He is happy to be home but is very sore. Please keep him in your thoughts.”

Thank you to everyone in @CUH_Cork & to all our family & friends for your love & support. Please support the amazing work of @CUHCharity at https://t.co/fVsaALgu04

😊💖 pic.twitter.com/X4xC3FYkOl — Adventures With a Difference (@AdventuresWAD) April 4, 2021

Mr King said the family may be a little quieter on their active social media but thanked all their family and friends for their support.

“As always, our family are beyond grateful for the professionalism, care, and genuine love shown to Adam by everyone in our hospitals.

“To support the amazing work CUH do, please visit cuhcharity.ie.

“We may be a little bit quieter on here for a few days. Thanks to our family, friends, and everyone here for your love and support. Hugs.”

Adam King rose to fame with his space exploration dreams on The Late Late Toy Show last year.

Such was the popularity of his “virtual hug” that he offered to Ryan Tubridy on the night, An Post began their own postage stamp and Valentine's Day Card and charity campaign inspired by the design.

The ‘Hug For You’ cards went on sale for Valentine’s Day to raise money for CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.