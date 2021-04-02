Man suspected of making 200 fraudulent insurance claims arrested

Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 13:21

A man has been arrested as part of the ongoing Garda investigation into fraudulent insurance claims, Operation Fraction.

The man in his 50s is suspected of making approximately 200 insurance claims using false identities, false utility bills and false medical certificates.

The man was arrested earlier today for offences contrary to Section 6 and 26 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

He is currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin and investigations are ongoing.

