Malnourished and dehydrated lamb removed from private house in Louth

Elaine Keogh

A young lamb was removed from a private house in Co Louth by the council’s veterinary section in the last week.

The male lamb, estimated to be just 3 to 4-weeks-old, was not weaned and when found in a yard at the back of the house, was showing signs of dehydration and malnourishment.

He was also weak on his feet and untagged.

A search under warrant of the house in south Louth was undertaken by the Veterinary section of Louth County Council, with assistance from the Gardaí.

The lamb was immediately brought to the Animal Compound of the Council and given emergency treatment.

County Veterinary Surgeon Garrett Shine said, "fluids and Lamlac replacement milk were administered by stomach tube initially and the lamb is now recovering and getting bottle-fed during the day and beginning to nibble at grass".

He reminded the public that lambs are not suitable as pets, and it is not permissible for an individual without a flock number to receive sheep or lambs from a farmer.