Three charged following small anti-lockdown protest in Cork
Fri, 02 Apr, 2021 - 12:05

Three men have been arrested in relation to breaches of Covid-19 public health regulations in Cork on Thursday.

The incident, which took place on St Patrick's Bridge in Cork City at approximately 4pm involved a small group of people protesting against current Covid-19 restrictions.

Three members of the group failed to comply with garda instructions and, as a result, were arrested for suspected breaches of the Health Act, 1947.

The three were taken to Bridgewell Garda Station where they were later charged.

The men are due to appear before Cork City District Court on April 14th.

