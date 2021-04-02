Demi Lovato recreates 2018 near-fatal overdose in new music video

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Demi Lovato recreated her 2018 near-fatal overdose in the music video for her latest single Dancing With The Devil.

The US pop star, 28, had been sober for six years when she almost died after taking heroin.

She suffered a heart attack, three strokes and brain damage which means she can no longer drive.

Lovato revisited her near-death experience in a recent documentary series and has returned with new music in the form of album Dancing With The Devil… The Art Of Starting Over.

It arrived on Friday alongside the hard-hitting music video which tracked her descent from drinking at bars to lying almost dead in a hospital bed in Los Angeles.

Lovato recreated details from her July 2018 overdose, wearing the same hair and makeup and a green jacket similar to the one she had on that night.

The former Disney Channel star sings on the track: “It’s just a little white line, I’ll be fine/But soon that little white line is a little glass pipe/Tin foil remedy, almost got the best of me/I keep praying I don’t reach the end of my lifetime.”

Announcing its release on social media, Lovato said: “The album is here!! This has been a journey years in the making… I can’t believe it’s here. Please listen to the tracks in order, top to bottom, for me. I love you all.”

The album is her first since 2017’s Tell Me You Love Me.

In her YouTube documentary series, Lovato, whose hits include Sorry Not Sorry and Heart Attack, made a series of revelations.

She said her drug dealer sexually assaulted her.

Discussing her addictions, Lovato recently described herself as “California sober”, which reportedly means she still uses cannabis.