Chelsea looking at Aguero and Maitland-Niles keen to leave Arsenal

By PA Sport Staff

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Sergio Aguero, who wants to stay in England once his time at Manchester City ends, according to the Mail. Stamford Bridge bosses wanted to bring the Argentina striker to west London in 2011 when he played for Atletico Madrid and the paper says the Blues are one of the few who could afford him. But the 32-year-old is also being courted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris St Germain.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles reportedly wants to leave Arsenal in the summer once he finishes his loan spell in West Brom’s midfield. The Telegraph reports the 23-year-old England international is likely to be considered as a right-back option by Wolves, Southampton and Leicester, while Manchester United may even come calling.

Bjorn Engels is predicted to leave Villa Park due to a lack of playing time (Mike Egerton/PA)

Injuries and competition for places have kept defender Bjorn Engels out of Aston Villa’s Premier League squad since their 4-0 loss to Leicester in March 2020. His absence for the Claret and Blues has led to reports in his native Belgium that Royal Antwerp and Club Brugge are interested in his services. The Birmingham Mail cites VoetbalKrant as saying it is “inevitable” the 26-year-old will leave Birmingham.

Teen talent Thierry Small may reject a three-year contract from current club Everton as he chases first-team time with another side, the Express says. The 16-year-old is a product of Finch Park’s academy, where the wing-back’s motor and willingness to attack has drawn comparisons to Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies. Leeds, Brighton and Brentford are all reportedly prepared to offer a spot in their senior side to Small, who became Everton’s youngest ever player in January’s FA Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Erling Haaland is being courted by at least four Premier League clubs (Liam McBurney/PA)

Erling Haaland: The 20-year-old Norway and Borussia Dortmund striker’s father and agent, former Premier League midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, will meet with Chelsea, Liverpool and both Manchester clubs in London on Friday, according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Memphis Depay: Marca reports Liverpool might “muscle in on” Barcelona’s attempts to sign the 27-year-old Lyon and Holland striker, whose contract with Les Gones finishes in the summer.