Man (73) arrested as €110k and cash counting machine seized in Finglas

Officers supported by the Garda Dog Unit conducted a search at an address in Finglas, Dublin on Thursday
Man (73) arrested as €110k and cash counting machine seized in Finglas
Thu, 01 Apr, 2021 - 21:48

Gardaí have arrested a 73-year-old man on suspicion of involvement in organised crime, after more than €110,000 and a cash counting machine were also seized in Finglas.

Earlier on Thursday, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Garda Dog Unit conducted a search at an address in Finglas, Dublin.

During the search, cash valued at over €110,000 was seized, along with a cash counting machine, a vacuum packing machine, jewellery, watches and an encrypted phone.

In the course of the operation, gardaí said the 73-year-old man “was arrested on suspicion of involvement... in activates of a criminal organisation contrary to Section 72 Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended to enhance and facilitate money laundering.”

The man is currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007, at Finglas Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said in a statement.

More in this section

Drug-driving incidents jump 11% this year despite lockdown Drug-driving incidents jump 11% this year despite lockdown
Coombe medic brought Covid-19 vaccines home for family, review finds Coombe medic brought Covid-19 vaccines home for family, review finds
Covid-19: 18 deaths and 761 cases as Glynn warns of fourth wave Covid-19: 18 deaths and 761 cases as Glynn warns of fourth wave
Man (73) arrested as €110k and cash counting machine seized in Finglas

Garda unrest over vaccine rollout as 100 receive surplus Covid jabs

READ NOW
 