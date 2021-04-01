Gardaí issue over 3,000 fines for house parties, urging compliance over Easter weekend

Gardaí are urging members of the public to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions heading into the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Figures released today show over 3,000 fines have been issued in relation to house parties, which gardaí say "continue to put at risk not only those who attend, but everyone they come into contact with after".

Updated figures show 18,125 Covid-19 fines have now been issued across the range of Covid-19 breaches, including 13,036 €100 fines for non-essential travel.

Almost 700 fines to the value of €500 have also been issued to people found to have organised a house party and 2,383 €150 fines have been given to attendees.

Non-essential journeys to airports and ports in the State have resulted in 976 €500 fines, which increases to 1,300 when the €100 fines for these journeys are added.

Overall, gardaí said the level of compliance with restrictions continues to be very high, with only 315 fines to the value of €80 issued to people for not wearing a face mask up to March 31st.

Fine breakdown

Further data shows that the people receiving fines are overwhelmingly men, making up 75 per cent, while the number of offenders decreases in older cohorts.

The 18-25 age group accounted for 53 per cent of fines, followed by 24 per cent for people between 26-35 and 13 per cent for those aged 36-45.

Over one third of the fines issued to date have already been paid, another third remain within the 28-day payment period, and 27 per cent have not yet been paid or a court date has been issued.

Saturday and Sundays note the highest number of Covid-related offences, with 44 per cent of fines issued over the weekend, while the smallest number of fines have been issued on Tuesdays (9 per cent).

Garda divisions

The southern region, which covers Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork and Kerry, had the highest number of fines issued according to the Garda figures, amassing 5,307.

Second was the Dublin region with 4,971 fines, followed by the north-western region (covering Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Galway, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Longford, Sligo and Leitrim) which had 4,040 fines.

The Eastern region (covering Kildare, Kilkenny, Carlow, Laois, Offaly, Meath, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow) had the lowest number with 3,417.

Each region is further broken down into between 6-8 garda divisions, showing the highest number of fines to date have been issued in Cork City (1,888). The Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) Northern had the second highest number (1,779), followed by DMR Western (1,240).

The divisions with the lowest number of fines were Westmeath (206), DMR Eastern (257) and DMR Southern (266).