Covid-19: 18 deaths and 761 cases in Republic

There have been 18 further deaths and 761 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic.

Of the deaths reported today, 11 occurred in March and seven occurred in February.

The median age of those who died was 81 years, and the age range was from 59 to 95 years.

Of the cases notified today:

72 per cent are under 45 years of age;

The median age is 33 years old;

372 are located in Dublin, 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 8am today, there were 274 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, including 63 in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations were seen over the past 24 hours.

It comes as the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed that Ireland’s plan to ramp up its vaccine rollout in April has been dealt a blow, with a drop in the expected number of vaccines delivered this month.

Health Minster Stephen Donnelly was branded “incompetent” earlier on Thursday, during heated exchanges on the vaccine rollout in the Dáil.

Separately, the head of Ireland’s health service said he is looking ahead to April, May and June with a “fine balance of caution and optimism”.

Paul Reid appealed to people to plan their Easter break safely, amid concern over the potential for a fourth wave of Covid-19.

The number of people in intensive care units at present is “too high” to safely cope with any increased level of transmissions, he said.