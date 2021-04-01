Watch: RTÉ releases promo for new series of Reeling In The Years

RTÉ has released a preview of the new series of Reeling in the Years.

Fidget spinners, the marriage referendum and Teresa Mannion's weather report will all feature in the sixth instalment of the RTÉ series, which covers the years from 2010 to 2019.

Each half-hour programme will feature a specific year from the last decade, combining contemporary chart hits with some of the most memorable moments in news, current affairs, sport and entertainment.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8FGrD4PfTzw

Reeling in the Years is consistently one of RTÉ’s best-loved shows, according to the broadcaster, with its repeats regularly performing strongly in the ratings.

The IFTA-nominated show was also voted the “most popular home-produced TV show ever” in an RTÉ Guide poll of Ireland’s Top 100 television shows.

The first episode of the series will air on Sunday, April 11th at 8.30pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player