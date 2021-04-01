Actor Matt Damon to be made a freeman of Dún Laoghaire

Sarah Slater

Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who made Dalkey his home last year while caught in Ireland during the first Covid-19 lockdown, is being made a freeman of Dún Laoghaire.

As part of an elaborate April Fool’s joke, Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown Co Council and Green Party councillor, Una Power unveiled a plaque commemorating the granting of the Freedom of the County to the father of four at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday.

The blockbuster star could not attend the event due to prior commitments as he is in Australia filming.

The American actor, of Bourne Identity stardom, spent three months in Dublin during lockdown and returned to Ireland in September to finish filming his upcoming film, The Last Duel.

An Cathaoirleach, @unapower is honouring Matt Damon as a Freeman of the County of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown!



Full story here: https://t.co/Ppaj3DVQgo pic.twitter.com/ENU9aEuNEh — Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council (@dlrcc) April 1, 2021

In a statement the Council said: “Mr Damon is being honoured by the county for his work in promoting our beautiful coastline, local culture, retail establishments, as well as demonstrating excellence in environmental consciousness in reusing plastic shopping bags, while temporarily residing in the historic seaside town of Dalkey in May 2020.”

Cllr Power, added: “It is a great privilege to award Mr Damon the Freedom of the County and unveil this plaque to commemorate such an important event.

“Mr Damon truly embraced our local customs and traditions and played an important role in promoting local amenities and businesses. There will always be a warm welcome for him in his adopted home town.”

Damon was seen and pictured on numerous occasions using supermarket recyclable shopping bags.

Cllr Power is to send the Certificate of Honour by courier pigeon to Mr Damon, along with a note wishing him a Happy April Fools' Day.