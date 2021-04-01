Dublin players photographed breaking lockdown rules with training session

A number of Dublin GAA stars have broken Covid-19 restrictions by having an early morning training session together.

At least nine players were involved in a series of group training drills at a GAA pitch in Balgriffin yesterday according to the Irish Independent.

The session took place around 12 hours after Croke Park warned that any breaches of group training could put the GAA’s plans for a return in serious jeopardy.

Photographs in the newspaper show Dublin players including Footballer of the Year Brian Fenton and two-time All Stars Jonny Cooper and Brian Howard taking part in the session.

On Tuesday, Government confirmed that intercounty GAA training can return from April 19th.

The GAA subsequently warned counties not to organise secret training sessions before this date.

“It is more important than ever that no collective training sessions are held between now and the Government indicated return dates. Breaches in this context will not only be dealt with under our own rules but would likely put the broader plan to return to activity in serious jeopardy,” was the warning from President Larry McCarthy and director-general Tom Ryan.