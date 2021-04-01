Chrissy Teigen reveals plans for a tribute to late son Jack

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Chrissy Teigen revealed she plans to pay tribute to her late son by planting a tree at her home.

Teigen and husband John Legend lost their baby in September after suffering a stillbirth.

Jack was due to be born in February.

TV personality and cookbook author Teigen, 35, graced the cover of People magazine’s Beautiful issue with daughter Luna, four, and two-year-old son Miles.

She revealed her plans for a tribute to Jack. Teigen told People: “We have this new home that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree.

“The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us.

“He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him.”

Teigen and singer Legend, 42, have been married since 2013.

She hinted they may try for more children.

Teigen said: “I can’t imagine a life without (my children) – I just cannot … And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!”