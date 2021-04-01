Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones to headline Hampton Court Palace Festival

By Tom Horton, PA

Van Morrison and Sir Tom Jones are among the stars who will appear at the Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The event has been moved from June and will now take place from August 13 to 24.

Keane, Bastille and Bjorn Again will also appear at the festival.

Sir Tom Jones (Matt Crossick/PA)

The festival is held in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace in London.

Tickets for the festival go on sale at 10am on Tuesday.

The Government hopes to lift all remaining restrictions on social contact by June 21 at the earliest, which would mean larger events including festivals could go ahead.

The festival also revealed that Lionel Richie, Rick Astley and George Benson will perform at the festival in June 2022.