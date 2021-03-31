Germany stunned by North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying loss since 2001

Eljif Elmas struck five minutes from time to secure a major upset in Duisburg.
Germany stunned by North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying loss since 2001
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 22:19

By PA Sport staff

Germany suffered a first World Cup qualifying defeat since being thrashed 5-1 by England 20 years ago following a shock 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia.

Eljif Elmas struck five minutes from time to secure a major upset in Duisburg and move the visitors level on six points with Joachim Low’s side in Group J.

The four-time world champions had been unbeaten in 31 successive World Cup qualifiers – dating back to the visit of Sven Goran Eriksson’s England to Munich in September 2001 – and looked to have salvaged a point after Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty cancelled out Goran Pandev’s opener.

Armenia are the surprise early front runners in that group after maintaining their 100 per cent start by mounting a late comeback to stun 10-man Romania with a 3-2 win.

A second-half double from Alexandru Cicaldau overturned Eduard Spertsyan’s debut goal to give the visitors the lead in Yerevan but, after George Puscas was dismissed for a dangerous challenge on Andre Calisir, Varazdat Haroyan levelled four minutes from time before Tigran Barseghyan won it with an 89th-minute penalty.

More in this section

Man City want to replace Aguero with Haaland or Kane Man City want to replace Aguero with Haaland or Kane
Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes suffer blow with draw against Bulgaria Northern Ireland’s World Cup hopes suffer blow with draw against Bulgaria
Gareth Bale talks up Wales’ ‘heart and desire’ in victory over Czech Republic Gareth Bale talks up Wales’ ‘heart and desire’ in victory over Czech Republic
Germany stunned by North Macedonia in first World Cup qualifying loss since 2001

John McGinn’s brace helps Scotland to victory over the Faroe Islands

READ NOW
 