Coronavirus: Six further deaths and 411 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

Six further deaths and 411 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

All the reported deaths occurred in March.

Of the new cases, 150 were in Dublin, 31 in Donegal, 25 in Kildare, 25 in Wexford, 21 in Offaly and the remaining 159 were spread across 17 other counties.

The latest figures show 297 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 67 in intensive care.

Offaly has the highest incidence rate in the country at 485 cases per 100,000, followed by Donegal at 278 and Dublin at 240.

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland no further deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Another 123 confirmed cases of the virus were recorded in the North during the last 24-hour reporting period.

