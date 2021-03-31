Criminal Assets Bureau make seizure of €150,000 including drugs and watches

Kenneth Fox

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) has made a seizure of around €150,000 as well as drugs and watches.

With the assistance of the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit they conducted a search operation in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR West) this morning.

They said the operation targeted a significant drug trafficker operating within this jurisdiction.

Today's operation involved the search of a single dwelling and resulted in the following seizures:

• The seizure of €64,000 in cash

• The freezing of a bank account containing €40,833

• The seizure of €45,000 worth of controlled drugs (Cocaine and Cannabis)

• The seizure of three Rolex watches

• The seizure of a Hublot watch

• The seizure of an Audemars Piguet watch

They also seized computers, drives, phones and documentation in relation to property ownership.

One man was arrested during the course of the search and is currently detained under Section 4 Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in Dublin.