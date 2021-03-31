Gardaí arrest five over shooting of teenager on Eugene Street

Officers arrested four men aged in their 20s and another male juvenile this morning
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 11:16

Gardaí have arrested five people in relation to a shooting incident that occurred on Eugene Street in Dublin 8 on February 24th.

Officers arrested four men aged in their 20s and another male juvenile this morning, following a number of searches in Dublin.

All five are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at a number of Garda stations in Dublin. They can be held for up to seven days.

In a statement, gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Gunshot wounds

The shooting incident on Eugene Street in late February saw a male youth receive a number of gunshot wounds at around 10:55pm.

The Irish Times previously reported that gardaí believe the shooting of the 17-year-old was a failed murder attempt.

The teenager was getting into a taxi when a number of men approached him and opened fire, in what gardaí believe was a pre-planned and targeted attack.

While the victim has survived the shooting there were grave concerns for his life after he received a number of gunshot wounds, including a wound in the neck.

He was taken to St James Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

