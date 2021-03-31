Piers Morgan marks 56th birthday by plunging his face into a cake

The television presenter turned 56 on Tuesday
Wed, 31 Mar, 2021 - 06:26

By Tom Horton, PA

Piers Morgan has shared a video which shows him plunging his face into a birthday cake.

The cake, which was to celebrate his 56th birthday, was made to look like his book Wake Up.

Morgan, who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, said he was sent the cake by the publisher.

He urged people to “wake up” before smashing his face into the cake.

Alongside the video, he wrote: “Tastes as good as it reads.”

Earlier this month, Morgan left his job as a presenter on ITV’s Good Morning Britain following a row over comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

Morgan criticised Meghan and said he did not believe a number of the claims she made during her television interview with Oprah Winfrey.

