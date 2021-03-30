VHI boss who received Covid jab at Beacon Hospital steps aside

He has temporarily stepped aside while the matter is investigated
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 17:56

James Cox

The VHI has confirmed that its CEO John O'Dwyer received a Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital.

The VHI board said Mr O'Dwyer (63) has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer. He has agreed to step aside as chief executive while the matter is investigated by the VHI.

Declan Moran has been appointed as acting CEO.

A statement read: “The Board of VHI learned this morning that John O'Dwyer, CEO, received a vaccination at the Beacon Hospital. The Board is aware, and with Mr O'Dwyer's consent, can now disclose that he has been a patient of the Beacon Hospital and St James's Hospital for oesophageal cancer. The Board is commencing an investigation to establish the facts. While the investigation is ongoing John O'Dwyer has offered to step aside as CEO and the Board has agreed to this. Declan Moran has been appointed Acting CEO.”

VHI CEO John O'Dwyer received the Covid-19 vaccine at the Beacon Hospital.

Meanwhile, a teacher from St Gerard's school in Bray has said the “vast majority” of staff had no part in the Beacon vaccine controversy.

Covid-19 vaccine operations at the private hospital in Dublin have been suspended after it used 20 doses, left over after a daily vaccination session, to vaccinate staff members from St Gerard’s school in Bray.

However, a teacher from the school has said “chosen colleagues” were vaccinated with the majority of 100 other members of staff completely unaware.

The message came in the form of an anonymous letter sent to Joe Duffy, who read it out on RTÉ's Liveline programme today.

“Teachers and their extended family and staff innocent of this scandal have had to endure text messages and phone calls all weekend asking them if they had skipped the queue and taken the vaccine,” the letter adds. “We should not be expected to carry the can for them.”

