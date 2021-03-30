Dementia campaign raises €1m as viewers heap praise on Jack Charlton doc

James Cox

Viewers have heaped praise on the Finding Jack Charlton documentary, which had its Irish premiere on Virgin Media as part of a campaign that raised €1 million for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

All last week, Virgin Media aired special programming around the disease, which affects half a million Irish families, with one in 10 of those diagnosed being under the age of 65.

The week finished with the Irish and UK television premieres of Finding Jack Charlton on Virgin Media and the BBC.

All funds raised from the week will be used to fund the Alzheimer Society of Ireland’s dementia services that support the 64,000 people living with dementia in Ireland including redeveloping day care centres, providing family carer training and providing information and support across the country.

The documentary makers said they were “blown away” by the response to Finding Jack Charlton.

We're absolutely blown away by the reaction to #FindingJackCharlton broadcasting on @BBC & @VirginMedia_One over the last 2 days. We're also delighted to confirm that @alzheimersocirl have now raised over €1,000,000 with #DonateForDementia this week! Thank you Big Jack! ❤️⚽ pic.twitter.com/CpzSOpTcay — Finding Jack Charlton (@findingjackfilm) March 30, 2021

Finding Jack Charlton charts the life of Charlton, both on and off the field, and his battle with dementia.

Gabriel Clarke and Pete Thomas' documentary veers from heartbreaking, to exciting, to joyous as it delves through Charlton's extraordinary life, from winning the World Cup with England as a player in 1966 to guiding the Republic of Ireland to three major tournaments.

You can read our review of Finding Jack Charlton here.

The reaction to the documentary has been overwhelmingly positive.

One viewer wrote: “Watching #FindingJackCharlton ... such a sad decline for a giant of a man who brought hope back to Ireland just when we needed it most.”



Another said: “We would never try to take him away from the English people, but Jack Charlton means more to people in Ireland than most of you can understand. We are gutted he's gone. Himself and that team gave this country hope at a time of great economic and social unrest.”

Ireland legend Paul McGrath, whose relationship with Charlton is looked at in the documentary, wrote: “Thanks so much for all the lovely comments after the Finding Jack Charlton doc. The man I loved and the man who never stopped giving me chances. Fair play to Pat & all Jacks family. To the production company. Thank You, it was a pleasure to be part of it.”