US, Germany, Italy and France could be added to hotel quarantine list

The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry near Dublin Airport which is used as a Covid-19 quarantine hotel for air travellers arriving into Ireland. Photo: PA

The new list is seen as diplomatically sensitive for the Government as it contains a number of key economic allies.

The current list contains several countries with no direct flights to Ireland and minimal passenger numbers in a normal year.

The potential move comes less than a week after the system came into force. On Saturday three people absconded from their hotel quarantine in Santry, north Dublin.

The Government is sticking with arrangements not to assign gardaí to police Covid-19 quarantine hotels, despite the breaches.

People can be fined up to €2,000 or face imprisonment of up to one month for breaches.