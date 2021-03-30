No charges recommended over ‘Covid breaches’ at Bobby Storey funeral

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among Sinn Féin figures interviewed by police.
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 13:05

A crowd at the funeral. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

It is understood the police files considered by the PPS did not feature individuals resident in the Irish Republic.

Mr Storey was not buried at Milltown but was instead cremated at Roselawn Cemetery on the other side of Belfast in a separate event which generated its own controversy.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland commissioned Mark Webster, Deputy Chief Constable of Cumbria Police, to oversee its investigation into the events around the funeral.

Commanders sought external direction as those who attended the funeral included Sinn Fein members of the Policing Board, which is the police’s oversight body.

The PPS is also expected to make public decisions over alleged breaches of regulations at three other funerals, including that of former Sinn Féin councillor Francie McNally in Co Tyrone in April 2020.

