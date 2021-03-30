Kirsty Gallacher to join GB News presenting line-up

By Tom Horton, PA
Kirsty Gallacher is to join the presenting line-up of new channel GB News.
The journalist and presenter will form part of the broadcaster’s breakfast team.
GB News has already announced a number of signings including former BBC presenter Simon McCoy, former executive editor for The Sun Dan Wootton and former Sky broadcaster Colin Brazier.
Broadcaster @TheRealKirstyG is joining GB News. pic.twitter.com/QnJOpHUjqD
— GB News (@GBNEWS) March 29, 2021
The former Sky Sports presenter, 45, has previously presented Channel 4 morning show RI:SE and also appeared in Strictly Come Dancing in 2015.
GB News’ director of news and programmes John McAndrew said: “Kirsty’s warmth, openness and welcoming style is what GB News is all about.
“She’s a hugely-skilled broadcaster and a fantastic addition to the GB News family.”
The new network is chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil.
GB News will feature more than 6,500 hours of content a year, made exclusively for the channel.
It has been founded by media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider.