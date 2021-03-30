Majority of Irish workers want flexible remote working options to continue

James Cox

The majority (73 per cent) of Irish workers want flexible remote working options to continue, according to new research from Microsoft.

Meanwhile, 82 per cent said they felt the need for a better work life balance, with 76 per cent wanting to fully disconnect from work at the end of the day.

The research found that Irish workers are making use of collaboration platforms, with the following findings:

84 per cent now use online collaboration platforms.

56 per cent making less landline calls and 44 per cent making fewer mobile calls since moving to remote working.

63 per cent agree that they collaborate more now on work documents using collaboration tools.

49 per cent believe using these platforms has broadened their work circle.

The new research commissioned by Microsoft Ireland was carried out by Behaviours and Attitudes (B&A) in February 2021 across a sample of 1,032 adults nationwide (641 workers, of which 378 are current remote workers).

The research was also conducted on a global scale, and it found that over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year if remote working options are not provided.

Remote job postings on LinkedIn increased more than five times during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, time spent in meetings has more than doubled globally while over 40 billion more emails were delivered in the month of February this year when compared to the same period in the year prior.