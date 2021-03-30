5 of the greatest rivalries in Formula One through the years

Nelson Piquet, pictured with Williams founder Frank Williams, won three world titles (PA)

In an interview with Playboy magazine the year after he left Williams, Piquet described Mansell as an “uneducated blockhead with a stupid and ugly wife”.

Five-time F1 winner John Watson, who raced both men, told the PA news agency: “I thought that was disgusting and outside the rules of engagement to bring in a third party.

“If he had said that about anyone I was with at the time I would have hit the guy smack in the face, and I don’t know why Nigel didn’t.”

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, 1988-1990

Probably the greatest rivalry in Formula One. Senna, the naturally-gifted Brazilian, went toe-to-toe with the so-called professor Prost in three fascinating seasons.

Senna won the championship in the first year, but their time together at McLaren soon descended into chaos.

They collided at the decisive race of the 1989 campaign in Japan. Senna recovered to win after Prost retired, but the Brazilian was subsequently disqualified by the stewards with Prost claiming the title.

Prost moved to Ferrari but their sour rivalry continue and another crash, again in Japan, enabled Senna to win the 1990 title. This time he was allowed to keep it.

Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber, 2010-2013

Team-mates Webber and Vettel collided at the 2010 Turkish Grand Prix and from there, the relationship was beyond repair.

Webber subsequently accused Red Bull of favouritism towards Vettel – “not bad for a number two driver” he said after winning the British Grand Prix in 2010. Vettel then passed Webber to win in Malaysia in 2013, despite being instructed not to do so by his team.

However, the German won four championships while Webber took none.

Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg, 2013-2016

The childhood friends enjoyed a reasonably-amicable relationship in their first season as team-mates but their rivalry was intensified when Mercedes became the force of the field in 2014.

They fell out in Monaco after Hamilton accused Rosberg of deliberately botching his qualifying lap by running off the road – the latter secured pole – before they collided in Belgium. Hamilton was forced to retire with damage from the accident and Rosberg was blamed.

But Hamilton won the title in 2014 and again the following year. Their disdain for one another resurfaced in Barcelona in 2016 following an opening-lap crash.

They tangled again in Austria of that year before Hamilton defied team orders to back Rosberg up in a desperate ploy to stop his rival from winning the title at the season-concluding race in Abu Dhabi in 2016. It did not work, with Rosberg taking the title and retiring five days later.