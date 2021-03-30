Seth Rogen clarifies comments about Emma Watson and comedy This Is The End

Emma Watson was reportedly uncomfortable with a scene in 2013 comedy This Is The End (Matt Crossick/PA)

The scene in question featured Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum as a prisoner on a leash wearing a revealing leather thong.

Rogen said he discussed it with Watson that night and described it as a “shitty situation”, before praising the actress for sharing her objections with him.

Rogen added: “We agreed on her not being in the scene together. I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again.

“I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

In his interview with GQ, Rogen said Watson was “probably right” about the scene and that it was “probably funnier the way we ended up doing it”.

He co-directed This Is The End alongside Evan Goldberg.