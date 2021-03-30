Katie Taylor's next fight confirmed for May 1st

James Cox

Irish boxer Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed lightweight world title against English boxer Tasha Jonas on May 1st.

The fight has been confirmed by Matchroom Boxing, it will take place as part of the card for heavyweight contenders Dereck Chisora and Joseph Parker's fight.

The Bray native, 34, last fought in a unanimous decision victory against Miriam Gutierrez on Novmber 14th, 2020.

Jonas, 36, was denied the WBC super-featherweight title after a split-decision draw with Terri Harper in August.

Taylor said: “Natasha proved in her last fight that she is still performing at the highest level. It's a fight people have been asking for. I'm looking forward to successfully defending my titles.”

Jonas said: “All eyes will be on women's boxing once again. I will prepare for the best version of Katie and have an answer for what she brings. You're going to see something special.”