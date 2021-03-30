Nike sues over 'Satan Shoes' linked to Lil Nas X containing human blood

Several media outlets reported that the shoes sold out in less than one minute at a cost of $1,018 per pair. Lil Nas X said on Twitter he would choose the recipient of the 666th pair from social media users who circulated one of his tweets.

Nike, in its lawsuit filed in federal court in New York, said the shoes were produced "without Nike's approval and authorization," and the company was "in no way connected with this project."

Calls for boycott

"There is already evidence of significant confusion and dilution occurring in the marketplace, including calls to boycott Nike in response to the launch of MSCHF's Satan Shoes based on the mistaken belief that Nike has authorised or approved this product," the lawsuit said.

Nike asked the court to immediately stop MSCHF from fulfilling orders for the shoes and requested a jury trial to seek damages.

Representatives for Lil Nas X and MSCHF did not respond to requests for comment.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 21, on Friday released a video for new song "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" in which he dances with a character wearing devil horns. - Reuters