Half of those in ICU under age of 60, consultant says

“The thing that is keeping numbers low is public behaviour,” she said.

When compared with January the current figures were much better and “we’ve all done a very good job,” she added.

Dr Motherway pointed out that UK data on the impact of the vaccine would indicate that it could be another “six to seven weeks” before the rollout had a “significant impact”. This was her “guesstimate” she emphasised.

“We all need to be careful up to the summer,” she said.

“All of us are fed up,” she added. As restrictions lifted and people could meet out of doors, Dr Motherway urged people to be careful and keep their distance especially when meeting those who could be vulnerable. “We have to do that for a bit longer.”