Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus chasing Aguero

Could ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge soon be signed to a US side? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Daniel Sturridge could have a path back to the pitch after being a free agent since leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor in March 2020. MLS rivals DC United and Inter Miami are competing for the 31-year-old former England, Chelsea and Liverpool striker, according to the Mirror.

Manchester City will not attempt to recruit David Alaba, despite the defender repeatedly being linked with the Blues. The Austria international is set to leave Bayern Munich, where he previously worked under Pep Guardiola, in the summer and the Manchester Evening News reports the 28-year-old is not a target for City but is instead fancied to go to either Barcelona or Real Madrid.

Social media round-up

Romelu Lukaku set for talks over bumper new Inter Milan contract amid Chelsea interesthttps://t.co/eAYjGLBe90 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) March 30, 2021

Liverpool 'line up £14.5m bid for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir' https://t.co/UkBH29b61S — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 29, 2021

Players to watch

Gabriel Menino: Palmeiras’ 20-year-old Brazilian midfielder is being courted by Tottenham, Chelsea, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, Team Talk cites Mundo Deportivo as reporting.

Dusan Vlahovic: Italian outlet Calcio Mercato reports Arsenal have become the latest side to show interest in the Fiorentina forward, 21, who is also being monitored by Tottenham, AC Milan and Roma.