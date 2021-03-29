Child receives message from Dermot Kennedy hours before death

Sarah Slater

A young boy was granted his final wish just hours before he died after Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy sent him a personal message from the US.

One-year-old Daire McDonnell from Edenderry, Co Offaly died on Sunday after a battle with a rare illness at Our Lady’s Hospital for Sick Children in Crumlin.

Daire was born with multiple atresia of the bowel and had been undergoing treatment since birth.

His parents, Derval and Vinny, had attempted to make contact with the Kildare singer as his song, Outnumbered, had helped boost Daire during his fight with the rare bowel disease.

Word reached Kennedy via social media in time for him to make contact with them and Daire on Saturday, just a matter of hours before the toddler died.

Treatment

Daire was flown to the UK for specialist treatment last October and was told last week he was not well enough to undergo a further procedure he needed.

Kennedy confirmed on Sunday that he had made contact with Daire's family on Saturday. They had said beforehand that the contact from the singer would mean the world to them.

A number of fundraisers were undertaken in Edenderry and further afield to help with Daire's treatment.

He was transferred from the UK to Crumlin last Friday so his older brothers could spend time with him before his death.

Tributes have been pouring in to Facebook pages Edenderry community and Our Amazing Fighter Daire.

One post read: “Thinking of Derval, Vincent, Rian and Corey at this time. Heartbroken for you all. Fly with the angels Daire you fought so hard a true little trooper to the end. God rest him. May Daire rest in peace”.