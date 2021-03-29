Scottish man charged with possession of pipe bomb, rifles and ammunition in Kerry

Olivia Kelleher

A 59-year-old Scottish man has been charged with unlawful possession of a pipe bomb, rifles and ammunition at his home in Sneem, Co Kerry.

Bantry District Court in Co Cork heard that Ivan Gilder of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem was arrested on Saturday. He was detained for questioning at Killarney Garda Station.

Det Garda Barry Cashman told the court that the accused was charged at Killarney Garda Station yesterday evening. He made no reply when the charges were put to under caution.

Mr Gilder has been charged with unlawful possession of a .22 Magnum Calibre JW bolt action rifle, a 12 gauge over and under shotgun, a pipe bomb, and 397 rounds of ammunition for the bolt action weapon and 125 rounds of ammunition for the second weapon on March 27th last.

Det Garda Cashman told Judge Colm Roberts that gardai had no objection to bail in the case once certain conditions were adhered to by the defendant.

'Serious matters'

Mr Gilder has already handed over his passport to gardaí. He also has to sign on at Killarney or Kenmare garda station three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He must notify gardaí of any change of address.

He was also ordered not to purchase or acquire any chemicals and to abide by Covid restrictions.

Judge Roberts described the alleged offences as "very serious matters."

Padraig O’Connell, solicitor for Mr Gilder, said his client’s phone was in the possession of gardai. He will need a new phone for the purpose of garda contact whilst on bail.

It was determined that Mr Gilder could stay at his son’s home for one or two nights while the investigation at his property continued.

Surety

Judge Robert asked if Mr Gilder's son would stand surety for him. However, Mr O'Connell said that his client's son would not have the means to do so.

“His son would not have enough money to put a jacket on a gooseberry.”

He said his client, who is a solitary man, had lived at the beautiful but isolated spot in Sneem for several decades.

Judge Roberts told Mr Gilder to purchase a phone within the next two days and to provide gardaí with his new number.

The judge stressed that Mr Gilder needed to be Covid compliant at all times.

Mr O'Connell said his client, who is on a disability payment of just €220 a week, would comply with the bail conditions set down by the court. He stated that Gilder was without assets.

Judge Robert’s released Mr Gilder on bail on his own bond of €500 to appear before Killarney district court on April 20th next. DPP directions will be given on that occasion.

Mr Gilder was arrested during an operation involving the garda Special Detective Unit and members of the defence forces.