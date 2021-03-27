Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Storm Keating has revealed she has undergone emergency spinal surgery in what was “the most frightening week of my life”.

Ronan Keating’s wife, 39, thanked hospital staff for their “acute diligence,” without which she said she would not have the prospect of leading a “normal life”.

In a message on Instagram, the Australian-born fashion designer told how she was rushed to hospital in London: “It’s been a long and trialling week, the most frightening week of my life.”

Thanking the “amazing specialists, doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and aids at Cromwell Hospital who have assisted me through this”, she said: “On Saturday I was rushed in with what we already knew was a very bad prolapsed disc, which had more recently escalated to the point where it needed surgical intervention.

“Whilst stabilising in hospital however, this then escalated to Cauda Equina Compression/ Syndrome which required emergency spinal surgery to avoid permanent damage.

“If it wasn’t for Dr Aftab and his acute diligence, care, attentiveness and skills, I would not be walking out of this hospital with the prospects of leading the normal life I had always envisioned I would,” she wrote.

“There are no words that will ever come close to describing my gratitude to you Syed, thank you.

“And to Georgia and all the wonderful nurses and healthcare assistants who wiped my tears, comforted my fears, cleaned me up and allowed me to keep my dignity in moments where I thought I would lose it… you are amazing human beings to do what you do, thank you.”

She told her followers: “My little girl turns one year old tomorrow and I can’t wait to get home to her (just in time!) and to my amazing family who have been supporting each other and holding the fort together in my absence this last week.”

Cauda equina syndrome is a rare and severe type of spinal stenosis where all of the nerves in the lower back suddenly become severely compressed, according to the NHS.

Storm has two children with the former Boyzone star, daughter Coco and son Cooper, while he has three children from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly.