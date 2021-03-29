Coronavirus in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

The national 14-day incidence rate of the disease is 163.7 cases per 100,000 people.
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 18:23

The Mid Ulster council district is the worst hit area in the North, with an incidence rate of 200.7 cases per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

The next highest rate is in the Derry City and Strabane area, with 146.1 cases per 100,000.

Northern Ireland recorded its lowest number of daily Covid-19 cases in more than six months on Monday.

A further 65 positive cases of the virus were confirmed — the lowest number since September 9th.

The North also recorded no new deaths associated with the disease.

The figures come amid a relatively advanced vaccine rollout in the region, which saw vaccinations commence at its first mass vaccination centre today.

In the Republic, more than 100,000 doses were delivered in the space of a week for the first time, with HSE chief executive Paul Reid saying the vaccination programme is “heading to a new phase”.

