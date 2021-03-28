Tv host Simon Rimmer accidentally cuts his thumb live on air

Joe Sugg joked that he was a ‘bad omen’.
Sun, 28 Mar, 2021 - 21:30

Joe Sugg (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rimmer told the YouTube star: “I don’t want to alarm you but I’ve actually just managed to grate my thumb.

“If we have got the standby team for when I faint!” he quipped to Sugg.

Co-host Tim Lovejoy chipped in: “I think you might actually need to put a plaster on that.”

YouTube star Sugg put his head in his hands and joked he was a “bad omen”.

Rimmer, before getting a plaster, continued his food preparation and told viewers: “So what I’m going to do is use spoons for everything now.”

Sugg was crowned star baker on last year’s Celebrity Bake Off, despite cutting his finger.

More in this section

Tina Turner unlikely to ever perform again – documentary makers
Eating disorder charity warns against social media adverts for body-editing apps
Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’ Storm Keating has emergency surgery in ‘most frightening week’

Piers Morgan: Cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture

READ NOW
 