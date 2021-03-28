Tv host Simon Rimmer accidentally cuts his thumb live on air

Joe Sugg (Matt Crossick/PA)

Rimmer told the YouTube star: “I don’t want to alarm you but I’ve actually just managed to grate my thumb.

“If we have got the standby team for when I faint!” he quipped to Sugg.

Co-host Tim Lovejoy chipped in: “I think you might actually need to put a plaster on that.”

YouTube star Sugg put his head in his hands and joked he was a “bad omen”.

Rimmer, before getting a plaster, continued his food preparation and told viewers: “So what I’m going to do is use spoons for everything now.”

Sugg was crowned star baker on last year’s Celebrity Bake Off, despite cutting his finger.