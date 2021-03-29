No contact from Britain over surplus vaccines, Micheál Martin says

Arlene Foster receiving her first Covid vaccination at Castle Park leisure centre in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, from local GP Dr John Porteous (Press Eye/PA)

Mrs Foster received her first dose of the vaccine at the weekend. On Monday she commented that apart from a sore arm, she felt well.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she would like to see more co-operation.

“What happens across these two islands has implications because we move freely across the two islands, so it is crucially important that we have an all-island approach to dealing with vaccination rollout,” she said.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s the good thing to do.

“It’s responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together, so we need to work together in order to protect our people.

“I would like to see a lot more co-operation as we come out of this period and into the future.”

Mr Swann said offering vaccine surplus to the Republic of Ireland was the “right thing to do”.