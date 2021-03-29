No contact from Britain over surplus vaccines, Micheál Martin says

The Taoiseach's comments followed reports that Ireland could receive 3.7 million surplus vaccines
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 19:31

Arlene Foster receiving her first Covid vaccination at Castle Park leisure centre in Lisnaskea, Co Fermanagh, from local GP Dr John Porteous (Press Eye/PA)

Mrs Foster received her first dose of the vaccine at the weekend. On Monday she commented that apart from a sore arm, she felt well.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she would like to see more co-operation.

“What happens across these two islands has implications because we move freely across the two islands, so it is crucially important that we have an all-island approach to dealing with vaccination rollout,” she said.

“It’s the right thing to do, it’s the good thing to do.

“It’s responding to a global pandemic and we are all in this together, so we need to work together in order to protect our people.

“I would like to see a lot more co-operation as we come out of this period and into the future.”

Mr Swann said offering vaccine surplus to the Republic of Ireland was the “right thing to do”.

