Tuchel wants Haaland and Dalot keen to stay with Milan

Raheem Sterling’s Manchester City future could be in doubt (Nick Potts/PA)

Contract talks have reportedly stalled between England international Raheem Sterling and his club Manchester City.

The forward has two years left to run on his current deal and began negotiations with City before Christmas. But the Star says the process has now been put on hold until the summer after the 26-year-old recently changed agent.

Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir has reportedly attracted the interest of Liverpool.

The Express claims the Reds have been watching the 24-year-old for some time but were particularly impressed after seeing him keep a clean sheet in his country’s 3-0 defeat of Norway on the weekend. Cakir has also recorded 10 clean sheets this season for his club Trabzonspor, who are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: The 23-year-old France winger’s contract with Barcelona ends in 2022 but the club is preparing to lock him into an extension, according to Spain’s Mundo Deportivo.

Gareth Bale has said he is going back to Madrid at season’s end (Neil Hall/PA)

Gareth Bale: Spanish outlet Marco reports the 31-year-old is not in Real Madrid’s plans for next season, despite the Wales forward saying he will return to the Bernabeu once his loan spell at Tottenham ends in the summer.