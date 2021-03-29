Nba wrap up: Phoenix Suns win again while Lakers bring in help for title defence

Devin Booker helped the Suns to victory over Charlotte while the Lakers announced the signing of Andre Drummond before their win over Orlando.
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 10:58

By PA Sport Staff

The Phoenix Suns moved up to second in the Western Conference after a 101-97 overtime victory against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

Terry Rozier’s three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining completed a late Hornets rally that forced overtime, but Phoenix would not be denied a fifth win in six games.

Mikal Bridges had a career-high six steals for the Suns and his 13 points included a three-pointer in overtime, while Devin Booker contributed 35 points.

The Los Angeles remained one win behind the Suns in the Western Conference after they beat the Orlando Magic 96-93.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Lakers, who were again missing injured All-Star duo LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

But reinforcements are on the way for the reigning champions, with the Lakers confirming shortly before the game that they had signed two-time All-Star centre Andre Drummond.

Elsewhere on Sunday, CJ McCollum scored seven of his 23 points in the final two minutes as his Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Toronto Raptors 122-117.

And it was a debut to remember for Denver Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon as the 25-year-old showed versatility in defence and netted 13 points in the home side’s 126-102 thumping of the Atlanta Hawks.

