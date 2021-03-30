Allow vaccinated people to socialise with each other, expert says

Prof Liam Fanning said there were 'simple things' the public could be allowed to do outdoors, especially in areas with few cases
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 08:32

Outdoor activities should be considered he said as people needed to have a dividend for the efforts they had made. Children in particular needed it, he said.

“We’re in for a rocky ride if we don’t have a dividend.”

Prof Fanning was particularly concerned about mental health issues if people did not receive a reprieve. Activities such as tennis and golf and movement within one’s own county should all be considered, he said.

The latest figures released by the HSE show a total of 786,569 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic as of March 26th.Of these, 567,023 were first doses and 219,546 were second doses.

