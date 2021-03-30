Allow vaccinated people to socialise with each other, expert says

Outdoor activities should be considered he said as people needed to have a dividend for the efforts they had made. Children in particular needed it, he said.

“We’re in for a rocky ride if we don’t have a dividend.”

Prof Fanning was particularly concerned about mental health issues if people did not receive a reprieve. Activities such as tennis and golf and movement within one’s own county should all be considered, he said.

The latest figures released by the HSE show a total of 786,569 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic as of March 26th.Of these, 567,023 were first doses and 219,546 were second doses.