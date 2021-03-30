Sinn Féin figures to learn prosecution decision over Bobby Storey funeral

The funeral of the former IRA leader was one of the most controversial events to occur during the coronavirus pandemic in Northern Ireland.
Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 08:35

Bobby Storey. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA

Mr Storey was not buried at Milltown but was instead cremated at Roselawn Cemetery on the other side of Belfast in a separate event which generated its own controversy.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland commissioned Mark Webster, Deputy Chief Constable of Cumbria Police, to oversee its investigation into the events around the funeral.

Commanders sought external direction as those who attended the funeral included Sinn Féin members of the Policing Board, which is the police’s oversight body.

The PPS is also expected to make public decisions over alleged breaches of regulations at three other funerals, including that of former Sinn Féin councillor Francie McNally in Co Tyrone in April 2020.

More in this section

Taoiseach slams ‘repugnant’ decision to vaccinate teachers at private school Taoiseach slams ‘repugnant’ decision to vaccinate teachers at private school
Coronavirus in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data
No contact from Britain over surplus vaccines, Micheál Martin says
Sinn Féin figures to learn prosecution decision over Bobby Storey funeral

Ireland has opportunity to play ‘critical’ role in post-Covid digital economy

READ NOW
 