Reopening Ireland: Ministers consider allowing in-county travel from April 12th

The lockdown restriction confining people to within 5 kilometres of their home for exercise should be extended to a county-wide limit from mid-April, according to a recommendation from the Cabinet coronavirus committee.

At its meeting on Monday night, senior Ministers on the group, chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, agreed the change to travel restrictions should take place on April 12th rather than April 5th, when the current Level 5 restrictions were set to end.

A Government source told The Irish Times this rationale behind the delayed easing was to “keep [case] numbers down over Easter school holidays”.

The Cabinet will meet today to discuss this recommendation on travel and potentially easing other restrictions on a gradual and phased basis, potentially week-by-week or fortnight-by-fortnight.

Among the other issues being discussed are the easing of restrictions on children’s sport and the possible reopening of some construction sites.

Risks

Ministers were also told by public health officials at the meeting that the State has not vaccinated enough people to take risks when it comes to easing lockdown.

The committee met for more than four hours on Monday and heard presentations from the HSE, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the high-level vaccine taskforce.

Sources told The Irish Times that the mood in the meeting was “grim”, with those present told that while Covid-19 cases are stable now, altering public health measures could change this.

Ministers were told that if the State lost control of the disease now there could be a substantial wave of infections until the middle of the summer, whereas a cautious approach for the next four to eight weeks could cut the risk by between 50 and 70 per cent.

Cabinet meeting

The Taoiseach will make an announcement this evening on any changes to the current restrictions following the Cabinet meeting.

There was one further Covid-related death reported on Monday.

Another 539 cases of the virus were also confirmed in the last 24-hour reporting period.

As of Tuesday morning, 331 coronavirus patients were in hospital, of whom 70 were in intensive care units.

There were 19 additional hospital admissions in the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures released by the HSE show a total of 786,569 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the Republic as of March 26th.

Of these, 567,023 were first doses and 219,546 were second doses.