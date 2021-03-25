Simon Harris gains 39,000 followers hours after joining TikTok

Simon Harris already has 39,000 followers.

Mr Harris has gained a large following on Instagram with daily updates on the fight against Covid-19.

In a previous interview with BreakingNews.ie, Kirsty Park, who has done research on politicians and social media at DCU, said: “With Simon Harris' videos, we know he was Minister for Health in the early days of the pandemic, we know he has a strong interest and part of what makes his videos so successful is that they don't seem fake.

“It seems like he genuinely has a strong interest in how we're doing with Covid and how the health system is doing in Ireland. There's definitely an aspect of that, that it seems very authentic and genuine, it's not just him putting up a video to get more likes.

“Realistically, we all do this. We all use social media and try to project a certain version of ourselves and how we want others to see us. So it makes sense that politicians will try and do the same thing as well.”