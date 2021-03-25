Coronavirus latest data: How many cases are there in your local area?

At the other end of the scale, 14 LEAs recorded fewer than five new cases in the 14-day period. Counties Clare, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim and Mayo each had two LEAs with incidence rates of zero, while Donegal and Waterford both had one.

On a county-by-county basis, Offaly has the highest incidence rate in the country (450.2), followed by Donegal (260.6), Kildare (243.1), Dublin (238.6) and Meath (224.6).

Meanwhile, Kilkenny has the lowest rate in the country with 40.3, followed by Cork (42.6), Kerry (46) and Monaghan (48.9) and Leitrim (53.1).

'Particularly fragile'

In a letter sent to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last week, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said in the seven days to March 17th the State recorded a 6 per cent increase in new cases compared to the previous week, calling the current Covid-19 situation in Ireland "particularly fragile".

Dr Glynn also noted that while the national 14-day incidence was decreasing, the seven-day incidence rate had begun to climb, increasing from 72 the week before to 77 on March 18th.

Incidence rates increased across the board in people aged 5-64, with the deputy CMO highlighting particular increases among those in the 5-12, 13-18, 19-24 and 25-39 age categories.

However, of the 7,048 cases reported in the preceding 14 days, only 3 per cent (242) were among healthcare workers.

On March 18th, Dr Glynn noted there was 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital, falling from 366 on March 11th. This evening, Nphet confirmed there are now 312 people in hospital as of 8am this morning.