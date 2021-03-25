Euro 2020 games in Denmark cleared to allow ‘at least 11,000-12,000 spectators’

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is “absolutely intent” on Glasgow hosting its four matches at the Euros this summer (PA)

England hopes to be in the final stage of its coronavirus road map on the easing of restrictions from June 21st, which falls during the tournament and raises the prospect of significant crowds being able to attend matches at Wembley in the latter stages of the tournament.

The London venue will host the semi-finals and the final.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said earlier this month she was “absolutely intent” on Glasgow being able to fulfil its commitment to hosting four matches this summer.