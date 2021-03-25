Spurs and Everton hit roadblock in Lucas Vazquez pursuit

Chelsea are reportedly eager to lock down Thiago Silva for another year (Jon Super/PA)

The Sun also reports Chelsea are gearing up to tie defender Thiago Silva down for another year. The paper says boss Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of the 36-year-old, and is desperate to extend his contract despite an injury-plagued season.

Villarreal defender Pau Torres is believed to be interested in a move to Old Trafford. According to the Manchester Evening News, United have made acquiring a new centre-back a priority for the summer transfer window, with the 24-year-old Spaniard viewed as an ideal candidate to be the long-term partner for club captain Harry Maguire. Torres is reportedly open to a move to Manchester United, however there are a number of other Premier League clubs also monitoring his situation.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Luis Suarez could be on his way back to Anfield (Adam Davy/PA)

Luis Suarez: Liverpool are interested in bringing the Atletico Madrid forward back to Anfield, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Diego Costa: Mundo Deportivo says the Atletico forward will be at Benfica next season after the two sides came to terms on a deal.