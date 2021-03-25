Stephen Kenny unhappy after Republic are denied a penalty in defeat to Serbia

Dusan Tadic, right, was praised by his manager after Serbia’s victory (Novak Djurovic/PA)

Serbia boss Dragan Stojkovic was delighted to have emerged with all three points and saluted Dusan Tadic’s individual contribution.

He said: “I did expect a difficult game because the guests were highly-motivated and their performance was excellent. We did have some difficulties in the first 30 minutes, but from then on, everything went quite well.

“Actually, this is what I did expect from Dusan Tadic, the assists and good ideas. He’s a very creative player.”

Asked about his defence ahead of Saturday’s clash with group favourites Portugal, Stojkovic added: “I am not scared about Portugal. Of course, we did make a mistake for the goal. We didn’t have to make this mistake, but it did happen. But it will be OK.”