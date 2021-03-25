Micah Richards responds to rumours linking Roy Keane to Celtic job

James Cox

Roy Keane has been continually linked with the Celtic manager's job since Neil Lennon resigned and the Cork man's Sky Sports co-pundit Micah Richards has sent fans into a frenzy with his latest tweet.

Richards joked: “Afraid I wouldn’t have any idea on Roy, I always get ‘this call can’t be connected’ whenever I try to ring him."

He accompanied it with a gif of The Office character Michael Scott shouting: 'It's happening'.

Just seen the comments below this post 👀. Afraid I wouldn’t have any idea on Roy, I always get ‘this call can’t be connected’ whenever I try to ring him 📞. Strange. Was just excited to have the 🦁🦁🦁 @England back tonight. 👏🏿⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/nwf8T8omJw — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) March 25, 2021

Former Manchester City player Richards has developed a friendly relationship with Keane in the Sky Sports studios and this is not the first time he has commented on the Celtic rumours.

He previously joked that he would be joining Keane in Parkhead as his kit man.

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has also been linked with the Celtic role, but Keane has now replaced him as the bookies' favourite.

A report in Football Insider today even claims the club has opened negotiations with the 49-year-old, but this report is unconfirmed.

Keane, who had a brief spell playing with Celtic in 2006, has been out of management since his 2011 spell with Ipswich Town.

However, he has worked as assistant coach at Aston Villa under Paul Lambert along with Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland under Martin O'Neill.

O'Neill, who won seven major honours as Celtic manager, has backed Keane for the role.

He told Go Radio: “Is Roy Keane managerial material? Absolutely.

“I have worked with him I know as an assistant basis. He has got an opinion, he knows the game inside out, and is a strong, strong character.

“The argument would be then 'does the modern player feel that he can be comfortable in those surroundings?'. That is a decision for other people to make.

“But absolutely [he can adapt] I think sometimes there is a feeling here that anybody of a certain age or certain vintage has the word dinosaur attached to them.

“Roy has his own methods, it is there when he does his punditry work you can see that is the case.

“And I think strong characters at a football cub would like that sort of management."

“It doesn't please everyone. But whatever style of manager you have, you are not going to please everyone in the dressing room.

“What you have do — to counteract all of that — you have to win.

“Steven Gerrard with his fantastic playing career, has taken that title now. Rangers are very much on the up.

“What Celtic have to do is they have to match it."