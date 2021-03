Justin Thomas crashes out of WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after second loss

Kevin Kisner looks for his ball behind a scoreboard on the 12th hole during his match at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (David J. Phillip/AP)

The first result of the day had seen Matt Fitzpatrick keep his hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive with a comprehensive victory over Canada’s Corey Conners.

Fitzpatrick lost to three-time major winner Jordan Spieth on Wednesday but bounced back to beat Conners 5&4.

Both players birdied the opening hole before a par was good enough for Fitzpatrick to win the second and the 26-year-old Englishman would never be caught.

And it's @MattFitz94 with his first win of the week.#DellMatchPlay | @Workday pic.twitter.com/wsazTNT5qd — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) March 25, 2021

Fitzpatrick won four holes in a row from the ninth to move six up with six to play and although Conners holed from 30 feet to win the 13th, that simply delayed the inevitable.

Spieth looked certain to take command of group 15 when he led Matthew Wolff by two holes with just two to play.

However, the former world number one went from rocks to bunker and then into another bunker to double bogey the 17th and also bogeyed the last to gift Wolff half a point.

If Fitzpatrick beats Wolff on Friday, Spieth will have to beat the already-eliminated Conners to make sure of advancing to the last 16.