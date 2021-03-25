Slavia Prague refuse to release Ondrej Kudela for Czech Republic’s trip to Wales

Ondrej Kudela will not be part of the Czech Republic squad against Wales (John Walton/PA)

“SK Slavia is supportive of a thorough investigation of all relevant facts and will fully cooperate with Police Scotland and UEFA,” read a statement from Pokorny Wagner and Partners.

“Today, Mr Kudela provided UEFA with a full statement regarding the ongoing investigation. The speculation published in the media about the possible arrest of Ondrej Kudela is incorrect.

“Police Scotland have confirmed to SK Slavia’s lawyers that the investigations are at an early stage and that Mr Kudela is fully co-operating.

“To aid SK Slavia with co-operating with UEFA and Police Scotland, and out of concern for the safety of Ondrej Kudela, SK Slavia decided in cooperation with the national team management not to release Mr Kudela for the match of the Czech national team in Wales.”